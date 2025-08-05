Statue of Confederate General Albert Pike, toppled by protesters in 2020, is being reinstalled in Washington, D.C.

A bronze statue of a Confederate general that was toppled by protesters five years ago will be restored and reinstalled in Washington, D.C., the National Park Service said.

The restoration of the statue of Confederate Brigadier General Albert Pike "aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation's capital and re-instate pre-existing statues," the park service said in a news release Monday.

The agency, which shared a photo showing restoration work on the statue, said it is aiming to have the monument reinstalled by October.

The statue had stood in Judiciary Square — several blocks from the White House — since 1901. It was Washington, D.C.'s only outdoor statue of a Confederate general when protesters tore it down and set it on fire in June 2020, CBS affiliate WUSA reported.

That year, protesters across the country called for the removal of Confederate statues and symbols amid wider calls for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President Trump, who was serving his first term at the time, had expressed opposition to removing them, and called for the protesters in the Albert Pike statue case to be arrested immediately.

People stand around and take pictures with the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after it was toppled by protesters at Judiciary Square in Washington, D.C., June 19, 2020. ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

The Council of D.C., a local governing body for the district, said it had been calling for the removal of the statue for years and that it unanimously renewed its call to Congress to remove it in 2017.

The National Park Service said on Monday that the statue has been in "secure storage" since it was removed in 2020 and that the agency's Historic Preservation Training Center is restoring it.

"Originally authorized by Congress in 1898 and dedicated in 1901, the statue honors Pike's leadership in Freemasonry, including his 32 years as Sovereign Grand Commander of the Ancient Rite of Scottish Freemasonry," the park service said.

Work to repair the statue's base at the site where it stood will start "shortly," it said.

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton has advocated for the statue to be displayed in a museum but not on public land.

In a statement to WUSA on Monday, Norton condemned the decision to reinstall the statue, noting that "Pike served dishonorably" and he "resigned in disgrace after committing a war crime and dishonoring even his own Confederate military service."

"A statue honoring a racist and a traitor has no place on the streets of D.C.," Norton said.