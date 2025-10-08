Killer identified over 60 years after woman murdered in her Albany, N.Y., home

After more than six decades, authorities in Albany, New York, have identified the man they say raped, stabbed and bludgeoned to death a woman inside her home.

Officials linked DNA from Joseph Nowakowski, who died in 1998, to the killing of 50-year-old Catherine Blackburn in September 1964, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said during a news conference Wednesday.

The identification was made through a joint effort by the Criminal Investigation Resource Center at Russell Sage College and other forensic and investigative agencies, authorities said.

"There's no such thing as a cold case," Cox said, crediting people at the Criminal Investigation Resource Center for trying new technology and seeing what could be done differently. "There's all kind[s] of innovative things you can do with DNA."

At the news conference, Albany Police Commander Melissa Morey recalled hearing about the violent details of the case for the first time in 2018. She was working as a detective in the forensic investigative unit at the time, and said she found that all the physical evidence collected at Blackburn's crime scene was "preserved and intact."

The evidence eventually allowed authorities to match DNA from the crime scene with DNA from Nowakowski, whose body was recently exhumed as part of the investigation, Morey said. Nowakowski's relatives cooperated with the investigation.

Nowakowski had a lengthy criminal record, including an attack on an elderly woman in 1973 in Schenectady and several burglaries, authorities said.

"We wanted to make sure that we took every step possible to be 100% positive that he was, in fact, tied to this and that we have his DNA on file," Cox said.

Nowakowski was in his early 30s when Blackburn was attacked and was not a suspect at the time. Authorities said Wednesday that there is no indication that Blackburn and Nowakowski knew each other.

Blackburn was found by a niece, Sandy Carmichael, who went to the home after one of Blackburn's co-workers went to pick Blackburn up for work but could not locate her.

"Sixty-one years ago, evil entered my aunt's house and changed our lives forever," the now-81-year-old Carmichael said Wednesday. "We prayed for this day. To all who made this possible, God bless you."