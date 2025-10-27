Alaska nonprofit rescues 180 dogs — and a turtle — after devastating flooding in remote villages

A nonprofit organization in Alaska has rescued at least 180 dogs — and a turtle — after flooding devastated several remote villages in Alaska earlier this month.

Hundreds of people were airlifted out of the villages that were hit by high surf and strong winds from the remnants of Typhoon Halong, but many dogs had to be left behind. The villages, most on the western coast of Alaska, have no road access, which means everything needs to flown in and out, including pets.

That has been the biggest challenge for Bethel Friends of Canines, or BFK9, as the organization continues rescues, said Jenna Stewart, the nonprofit's director of development. BFK9, which started as an animal rescue in 2011, is based in Bethel, Alaska, a hub for the villages in the region.

"We are thankful to have so many pilots and airlines that help us," Stewart said in an email. "It is hard for people outside of Alaska, and even some in Alaska, to fathom not being able to just drive and save these dogs."

Bethel Friends of Canines has depended on pilots to help them get dogs out of the Alaska villages affected by the flooding. Bethel Friends of Canines

BFK9, which typically takes in about 500 animals a year, has also gotten help from some people who stayed behind. In Kipnuk, one of the hard-hit villages, a group of teachers and others rounded up dogs to transfer to the rescuers, who arrived with airline kennels.

"The first dogs they sent in to us arrived in a plastic tote and a couple puppies in a Spiderman backpack," Stewart said. "They had nothing else to hold these dogs, but knew they had to get out of the Village and to safety with BFK9."

A group of puppies was transferred to Bethel Friends of Canines in a Spiderman backpack. Bethel Friends of Canines

While nearly all the rescues are of dogs, the group also rescued its first turtle — a red-eared slider turtle that was a classroom pet in one of the villages.

"The turtle is now in Bethel with a local veterinarian," Stewart said.

The group will take in cats as well, but there aren't many in rural Alaska, Steward said. They usually only get three to five cats a year, she said.

After BFK9 gets the dogs to Bethel, they work to reunite them with their families.

"These Villages are pretty small, which means usually everyone knows everyone's dog," Stewart said.

If a dog's owner is unknown, the group posts pictures on its Facebook page. Foster homes are also available if owners can't take their dogs right away.

Three of the dogs rescued by Bethel Friends of Canines following devastating flooding in Alaska. Bethel Friends of Canines

As of Friday, BFK9 was still getting information about more dogs that needed rescuing. "A lot of these dogs left out there are the scared ones. They are so scared, and so confused and are hiding," Stewart said.

"This ordeal is far from over," she said.

BFK9 has partnered with other groups, including the Humane World of Animals, Best Friends Animal Rescue and the August Fund in Anchorage, to help rescue and hold the dogs while they wait to be reunited.

The nonprofit has received donations and support from people across Alaska and around the country.

"Bethel Friends of Canines has an incredible Village. We are doing great things, but we couldn't do it without all the people helping us," Stewart said.