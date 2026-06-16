Trump-backed Rep. Barry Moore projected to win runoff in Alabama GOP Senate primary, aiming to replace Tuberville

Washington — Rep. Barry Moore won the Republican Senate runoff in Alabama on Tuesday night, CBS News projects, defeating political newcomer and U.S. Navy SEAL Jared Hudson.

Moore and Hudson vied for the nomination in Tuesday's runoff after no candidate was able to secure 50% of the votes in last month's primary. At the time, Moore secured nearly 40% of the vote, while Hudson won almost 26%. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was eliminated.

The Republicans were seeking to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who opted to leave the Senate and pursue the governor's mansion.

Tuesday's runoff victory puts Moore, who's represented Alabama in the House since 2021, on a glidepath to the Senate. Outside of former Sen. Doug Jones' victory in a 2017 special election, Alabama hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate in the last three decades. And President Trump won the ruby red state by 30 points in 2024.

The contest marked the latest example of the staying power of the president's endorsement. Mr. Trump backed Moore in the race, calling him "an America First Patriot, and friend, who has been with me from the very beginning." And despite Hudson's efforts to position himself as an outsider and fighter, while also stressing his commitment to the president's America First agenda, Moore won out in Tuesday's runoff.

Moore, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, ran as a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump, and touts being the first elected official to endorse the president in 2015.

Moore will face off in November against either business owner Dakarai Larriett or attorney Everett Wess, who were vying for the Democratic nomination in a runoff Tuesday.