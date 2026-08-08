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Video shows Alabama deputies wrangling a 1,500-pound runaway bull: "Oversized escape artist"

By
Cara Tabachnick
News Editor
Cara Tabachnick is a news editor at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the crime beat at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com
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Cara Tabachnick

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Alabama sheriff's deputies and police wrangled a 1,500-pound runaway bull Friday in a foot pursuit across the highway in Pickens County. 

Video shows the bull calmly walking in a suburban neighborhood, while additional footage shows three authorities mounted on horses swinging lassos above their heads trying to rein in the animal.

The bull ran away as the ropes got closer. 

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said after "a few slips and falls," the "oversized escape artist" was back in custody without any injury.

The deputies said after containing the bull, they were better off "patrolling the county" than trying to "make a living on the rodeo circuit." 

"We'll hang our cowboy hats and boots back on the wall at least until the next bull decides to go sightseeing," the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said.

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