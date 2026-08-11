Trump-backed candidate wins crowded GOP primary in Alabama's newly drawn 2nd District, AP projects

Trump-backed Rhett Marques won a crowded Republican primary in Alabama's newly drawn 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects.

Republicans are seeking to defeat Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures, who won the seat in 2024 after the Supreme Court affirmed that the state's GOP-drawn congressional map discriminated against Black voters.

This year, however, the Supreme Court cleared the way for Alabama to use a map more favorable to Republicans, which eliminates one of Alabama's two majority-Black seats. Under the new boundaries, the 2nd District no longer includes Mobile, making it more difficult for Figures to win reelection.

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics rates the race as likely Republican.

Marques has the endorsements of President Trump, House GOP leaders and Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama.