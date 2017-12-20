Al Franken officially resigning Jan. 2

Sen. Al Franken's final day in the Senate will be Jan. 2, a spokesperson for Franken said Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the Minnesota Democrat announced he would be resigning after multiple women claimed he inappropriately touched or forcibly kissed them. But Franken did not give a date at that time.

"Let me be clear, I may be resigning my seat but I am not giving up my voice," Franken said in a Senate floor speech earlier this month, announcing his resignation. "I will continue to stand up for the things I believe in as a citizen and as an activist."

There was even speculation that Franken could withdraw his intent to resign, as he hadn't submitted any formal letter of resignation in the Senate. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said on CNN's "New Day" earlier this week that Franken "should not resign," and criticized fellow Democrats for not giving their colleague due process.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith has been appointed to replace Franken for the time being.

Franken's impending departure is not the only one on Capitol Hill. Now-former Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, was forced to step aside after former staff members accused him of sexual harassment. Rep. Ruben Kihuen D-Nevada, will not seek a second term after he was accused of sexually harassing a campaign staffer. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, also will not run for reelection after he was accused of harassing and berating staff members. Now-former Rep. Trent Franks resigned after a report that he offered a former staff member $5 million to carry his child.