Air India Express plane skids off runway, killing at least 14 and injuring more than 100

An Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India. Police said at least 14 people were killed and 123 others injured.

CBS News has confirmed that the pilot, identified as Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe, was among those killed in the crash. Abdul Karim, a police officer, said at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition.

"We have at least 89 people, many of them with serious injuries, admitted at different Kozhikode hospitals. The ambulances are still coming in," Sujith Das, another senior police official, told the AFP.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into two pieces.

A passenger plane that crashed after it overshot the runway is seen at Calicut International Airport in Karipur, southern state of Kerala, India, August 7, 2020, in this still image obtained from a video. REUTERS TV

The plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India.

It was a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country, officials said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jain said there were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft. Video posted to social media showed the aftermath of the crash with fire hoses being sprayed on the aircraft.

@airindia accident. Pilot dead, co-pilot is in critical pic.twitter.com/pODuzqxkRs — santhosh (@santhusarling) August 7, 2020

Amitabh Kant, who heads the government's planning commission, said the runway is on a hilltop with deep gorges on either side, making it difficult to land.

"The incident happened because of heavy rains and poor visibility. This is truly devastating," he told NDTV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode," and that he had spoken to Kerala's top elected official.

Air India Express is a low-cost subsidiary of Air India that flies Boeing 737-800s.

Arshad Zargar and Kris Van Cleave contributed reporting.