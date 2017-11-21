Air Force pilot killed, another hurt in crash on Texas-Mexico border

DEL RIO, Texas – One airman was killed and another injured when an Air Force training jet crashed near the Amistad Reservoir on the Texas-Mexico border Monday.

An Air Force statement says the twin-jet, two-seat T-38 Talon jet aircraft assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio went down about 4 p.m. about 14 miles northwest of the base.

A man living near Amistad Lake nearby told CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV the plane hit a a dry area in the brush, and he heard a "loud boom."

One airman was found dead at the scene. The injured airman was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio.

No identities have been released, and no information has been made available regarding the cause of the crash.

"Our biggest priority at this time is caring for the family and friends of our Airmen," said Col. Michelle Pryor, 47th Flying Training Wing vice commander. "We are a close-knit family, and when a tragedy like this occurs every member of the U.S. Armed Forces feels it. Our people take top priority, and we are committed to ensuring their safety and security."

A board of Air Force officers will investigate.