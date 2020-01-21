Honda recalls 2.4 million older cars to replace Takata air bag inflators

Honda is recalling 2.4 million older vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years. Honda said that unlike previous recalls, the inflators do not contain volatile ammonium nitrate. Replacement parts aren't yet available, and the company said repairs won't start for about a year.

Other versions of Takata inflators used ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion and inflate air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister, hurling shrapnel. At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured.

About 100 million inflators are being recalled across the globe.

Numerous other automakers continue to deal with the fallout from the air bag crisis. Takata, which is bankrupt, is recalling 10 million more front inflators sold to 14 different automakers. Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.

The 10 million inflators are part of the approximately 70 million in the U.S. that Takata was to recall as part of the agreement with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Takata recalls BMW 3-Series cars over air bag defect

Separately, Toyota said in a news release on Tuesday that it is recalling 2.9 million vehicles in U.S. because of an air bag problem, though it is not related to Takata. Instead, the recall is because of an electric part in the air bags that may not deploy in certain crashes.

The affected vehicles are the 2011-2019 Model Year Corolla; 2011-2013 Model Year Matrix; 2012-2018 Model Year Avalon; and 2013-2018 Model Year Avalon Hybrid

Toyota said it will notify vehicle owners by mid-March and that the automaker's dealer will fix the problem at no cost.