Count Megan Roszak, a busy executive coach, business founder and mother of 11-year-old twins, among the recent converts to artificial intelligence as a tool for helping run her life.

The San Francisco, California, resident explained to CBS News how she uses an AI agent, Fo, from the agent platform Wajo, to process and return online purchases. She also recently used it to book an appointment with her electric company, which she said saved her multiple phone calls and about 40 minutes.

"I am a full-time working mom. Making returns to Poshmark and Etsy are things that I would let go of and drop in the past because it's going to be annoying," Roszak said. "Now, I just put Fo on the case, and I got $250 back."

Companies ranging from Meta and ChatGPT maker OpenAI to hundreds of smaller developers are rolling out AI agents designed to handle tedious tasks, such as returning products, and also to comb through people's email inboxes for unclaimed refunds and other money they may be owed.

More broadly, AI proponents say the technology can help consumers reckon with the "annoyance economy," or what advocacy group Groundwork Collaborative describes in a recent report as the "time, fees and irritation" involved in dealing with a host of menial tasks.

Those tasks, such as handling customer service, scheduling appointments and canceling subscriptions, cost Americans $165 billion per year in wasted time, fees and other surcharges for routine transactions, according to Groundwork.

A cure for annoyance?

Used wisely, AI agents can reduce the friction companies depend on to pocket forgotten fees and payments, according to Stanford University economist Neale Mahoney, an author of Groundwork's report on the so-called annoyance economy.

Kevin Newman, another Fo user, estimates the agent has saved him roughly 2,800 hours he would otherwise have spent generating advertising leads for his small business and on personal tasks.

The agent also sifted through his email to turn up multiple gift cards he had earned for testing products and found unclaimed funds he was owed from his former residences, including a $60 claim from a settlement with Time Warner, Newman said.

Fo can summon a person to finish the job when necessary, with Wajo assistants on call who can work with agents when, for example, an institution doesn't have a website, or it blocks agents, according to the company.

Wajo founder Shivani Poddar told CBS News that people use Fo for a wide range of pesky tasks, including booking plane tickets, tracking down lost luggage with airlines or negotiating healthcare costs.

"These are complex negotiations, and these systems are still very hybrid," she said, highlighting the importance of having a human on call when necessary.

Meta also touts its Muse agent's money-saving capabilities. For example, in the "ideas" section of the app, which suggests financial management uses, Meta recommends using Muse to "Get back money that's already yours" by checking state databases for owed amounts. The agent offers to file refund claims and also to "cancel those random subscriptions you forgot about."

Businesses vs. agents

Businesses that count on consumers giving up on claiming refunds or fighting junk fees aren't taking such tactics lying down, with some websites and financial institutions blocking AI agents. Amazon, United Airlines and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among the businesses that have banned the bots from conducting transactions on behalf of consumers.

"More firms are blocking agents because they're making it difficult to increase their revenue. They're like a superpower for consumers, so companies have an incentive to block it," Mahoney said.

Concerns also swirl about agents accessing users' sensitive data, including payment information, and about their incentives. For example, Lindsay Owens, founder and CEO of Groundwork Collaborative, told CBS News that companies could be steering users toward products and services from which they earn commissions, to pad their own bottom lines.