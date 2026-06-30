Consumers need protection from AI agents, lawmaker says

As artificial intelligence spreads across the U.S. economy, Sen. Mark Warner wants to rein in AI agents, the autonomous bots that can complete tasks for consumers, such as booking trips and shopping online.

The Virginia Democrat is supporting a first-of-its-kind draft bill — the Artificial Intelligence Access, Gatekeeper Exchange and Nondiscriminatory Transfer, or AI Agent, Act — that proposes privacy and security measures that he said would protect consumers and businesses from potential risks of using AI.

"As agentic AI transforms how Americans interact with technology, consumers deserve a real choice in the marketplace – and AI agents must be accountable to the people they serve," Warner said in a statement on Monday. "This discussion draft is a major step toward building a clear federal framework that promotes innovation, protects consumers and ensures the United States continues to lead the world in emerging technology."

The AI Agent Act proposes establishing rights and responsibilities for AI agents that access large online platforms, while also ensuring they act in a user's best interest. It would also create a Federal Trade Commission registry of trusted AI agents to ensure that consumers don't hand over their personal information to a bot that could put it at risk.

"An AI agent that has access to a user's most sensitive data and access rights – including email, e-commerce accounts and credit cards – must behave in fiduciary-like manner to protect users," a draft summary of the proposal states.

The measure would also require AI agents to protect users' privacy and any data they collect, to act "in a user's best interest," and to protect businesses from being exploited by unauthorized AI agents.

Warner is releasing the draft bill to solicit feedback from stakeholders and the public before formally introducing it, he said.

The use of AI-powered shopping assistants could account for up to $385 billion of U.S. e-commerce sales by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley.