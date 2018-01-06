After powerful blizzard, millions dig out amid frigid temperatures and biting winds

Temperatures will dip even lower on Saturday for more than 100 million people from the Great Lakes to much of the East Coast, with wind chills making it feel well below zero. More than 240 flights Saturday have been cancelled due to the arctic blast.

Thursday's powerful blizzard also left behind massive amounts of snow and ice across the Northeast. As many began digging out after the storm, they also battled single-digit temperatures and vicious wind chills, reports Brook Silva-Braga.

"I've got good neighbors. If it wasn't for my neighbors I don't know what I would do. My mouth is frozen," said Paula Bittle of New Haven, Connecticut.

Some parts of Massachusetts saw 17 inches of snow. So when shovels weren't enough, the snow blowers were fired up. In Boston, wind intensified the brutal cold, almost knocking people over as crews tried to keep sidewalks clear.

Scituate, Massachusetts was still dealing with flooding after powerful 15-foot waves crashed over the seawall, slamming ice and debris against homes.

"It was pounding, it was hitting the seawall and going above the telephone poles," one man said.

Kids in Boston had their second snow day on Friday, but in New York City, children had to bundle up and get to school.

The 20 inches of snow that fell in parts of New Jersey was followed by wind chills of -11 degrees. Fire even turned to ice at a blaze in Newark.

Off the coast, passengers on the Norwegian Breakaway traveling from the Bahamas to New York say their ship sailed into the storm Tuesday night. They say 20 to 30-foot ocean swells caused flooding and made many people seasick.

"This was the worst moment of my life," said Karoline Ross.

Norwegian apologized, calling the weather conditions "stronger than expected."

CBS News



At Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo, general curator Dave Bernier explained why bird keepers got into the pond to break up thick ice for their birds.

"It's critically important for water fowl at this climate. They need open water to stay warmer, it's warmer than the air temperature. And also some of our ducks are diving ducks so they need places to be able to dive to feed," Bernier said.

And, no surprise, the one animal that seemed truly in its element was Siku the polar bear.

"We want more snow for him because he loves the snow. So we'd like a little more snow and less cold," Bernier said.