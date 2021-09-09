Taliban to let 100-150 Americans fly out of Afghanistan, officials say

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's Taliban authorities will allow between 100 and 150 Americans to fly out from Kabul in the coming hours, Qatari officials said on Thursday, marking the airport's first such flight since U.S. forces withdrew from the country. The large group of foreigners, including Americans and other Westerners, would depart Thursday on a Qatar Airways flight that had earlier ferried humanitarian aid to the country, officials said.



From the tarmac at Kabul international airport, Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, a Qatari special envoy, said the flight would leave with Americans and Westerners.



"Call it what you want, a charter or a commercial flight, everyone has tickets and boarding passes," he said, adding that another commercial flight would take off on Friday. "Hopefully, life is becoming normal in Afghanistan."

The Qatari officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement, provided the number of Americans. The Wall Street Journal also reported on Thursday that about 200 Americans and other Westerners were being allowed to leave Afghanistan, citing anonymous Qatari and U.S. officials.

Asked about the flight plans, a State Department spokesperson would only tell CBS News that the U.S. government's efforts to assist Americans and others "to whom we have a special commitment" were ongoing, but no new information could be shared beyond that.

The departure of a large group of Americans for the first time since the U.S. finished its frantic airlift at the end of August would signal that U.S. officials have come to an arrangement with the new Taliban rulers, with whom talks have continued.

In recent days, there had been a stand-off between the Taliban and organizers of several charter planes who had hoped to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans from an airport in northern Afghanistan. The Taliban have said they would let passengers with valid travel documents leave, but that many of those at the northern airport did not have such papers.

Earlier this week the U.S. State Department said an American family of four had been allowed to flee the country over a land border, but there was growing outrage over the Americans and Afghans stranded and trying to leave from the airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, which is about 260 miles north of Kabul.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that there were still believed to be "somewhere around 100" U.S. citizens wanting to escape from Afghanistan, and that the U.S. government was communicating with all of them. It was not immediately clear whether all of those individuals would be able to depart on the flight from Kabul referred to by the Qatari officials.