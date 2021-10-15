Dozens killed in explosion at mosque in southern Afghanistan

Kabul — At least 30 people have been killed and 60 wounded in an explosion at a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, a health official told CBS News. The official asked not to be named, as he was not authorized to speak to the press.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, which came a week after a local Islamic State affiliate bombed a mosque in the north of the country, killing at least 46 people. That extremist group opposes the Taliban and views Shiite Muslims as apostates who deserve death.

"Our initial information shows it was a suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the mosque," at Taliban spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

A view of the scene after a bomb blast hits Shia community mosque in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province on October 15, 2021. Murteza Khaliqi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The site of the explosion was the biggest Shiite mosque in the city of Kandahar, where Friday services are usually attended by large crowds.

Murtaza, who, like many Afghans, goes by one name, told the Associated Press that he witnessed four suicide bombers attack the mosque. He said that he saw two of the attackers detonate their bombs by the mosque's security gate, and two others enter the site to strike worshippers.

