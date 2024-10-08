Afghan national arrested for plotting ISIS-related Election Day terrorist attack

The FBI arrested a man from Afghanistan who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in the U.S. to take place on Election Day.

Federal prosecutors charged Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi with planning the attack in support of ISIS. He was arrested Monday in Oklahoma City, and the Justice Department said he was making his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

According to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday, Tawhedi and unnamed co-conspirators were followers of ISIS and took steps to carry out their attack in the U.S., including selling the family home, working to relocate family abroad and purchasing ammunition.

"Their ultimate aim was to stage a violent attack in the United States in the name of and on behalf of ISIS," prosecutors wrote.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tawhedi traveled to the U.S. on a special immigrant visa in 2021, the criminal complaint says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.