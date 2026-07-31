Nearly 1 in 4 Americans want CEOs to "stop being greedy," survey finds

Americans want CEOs to walk in their shoes for a while, a new survey suggests.

Asked about the one thing they would want corporate leaders to understand about economic life in the U.S. today, a quarter of those polled said the cost of living is too high and that companies should make products more affordable, according to a survey from opinion research firm Echelon Insights and global advisory firm Brunswick Group.

Another 23% said executives should share their wealth, earn less and "stop being greedy." Affordability issues were the top concern for 41% of respondents, with 23% citing the cost of living.

The findings, based on a June survey of 1,001 registered voters, align with other data highlighting Americans' focus on affordability issues in the run-up to the midterm elections this fall. A new CBS News poll found that only 24% and 36% of voters think congressional Republicans and Democrats, respectively, are helping address cost-of-living concerns.

In 2025, the average compensation package for CEOs of S&P 500 companies was $17.7 million, up 6% from the previous year, according to the Associated Press.

As of early 2026, the typical full-time U.S. worker earned $64,220 per year, up 3.4% from a year earlier, according to Fidelity Investments, citing government labor data.

Among the other messages Americans have for CEOs, according to Echelon and Brunswick:

Pay employees more/fairly (13% of survey respondents)

You are disconnected from ordinary American life (12%)

Treat your employees better (12%)

Prioritize American jobs/don't outsource/don't replace people with AI (7%)

Do more to support communities/people that need help (5%)

Not keeping pace

In a separate study by financial services firm Primerica, 71% of Americans said their income is not keeping pace with the cost of living.

Food costs are up more than 20% since 2022, CBS News' price tracker shows. That means a grocery bill that cost $100 four years ago would cost around $120 today.

"The challenge today is that many families feel they are doing everything right but still struggle to get ahead as rising costs continue to outpace their progress," Primerica CEO Glenn Williams said in a statement.