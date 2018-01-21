CBS/AP January 21, 2018, 6:24 PM

AFC championship: Patriots beat Jaguars, 24-20, in dramatic 2nd half

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is pursued by Dante Fowler Jr. #56 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter during the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Sun., Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.

Last Updated Jan 21, 2018 6:37 PM EST

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have clenched the AFC championship game Sunday. They beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20.

Tom Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining, rallying the Patriots with a comeback victory over the Jags. The Patriots will advance to their 8th Super Bowl for coach Bill Belichick and Brady.

Brady has won five Super Bowls, including last year's 34-28 overtime rally against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks through a tunnel before the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Sun., Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.

Brady, wearing a black bandage on his right hand, showed no signs of being hampered. And, with the game -- and possibly the season -- on the line, the Patriots star came up big again.

Brady finished 26 of 38 for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots (15-3), who'll play the winner of Sunday night's game between Minnesota and Philadelphia in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

 The Jaguars (12-7) led 20-10 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold against the defending champions.

