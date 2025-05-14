Adriana Diaz laces up to take on childhood dream of figure skating with Elladj Baldé

"Never Too Late:" Adriana Diaz hits the ice for her childhood dream

Adriana Diaz traded her reporter's notebook for figure skates in the latest installment of "CBS Mornings" "Never Too Late" series.

Diaz, who celebrated her 10th birthday with an ice skating party, enlisted professional skater Elladj Baldé as her coach. The Canadian figure skater has gained widespread recognition for breaking traditional boundaries in the sport by incorporating hip-hop, funk and creative expression into his routines.

Baldé, whose unique style went viral during the pandemic, reassured Diaz when she questioned her adult-learning capabilities. "It's never, never too late," Baldé said. "I've met people that started skating in their 30s, 40s, even in their 50s."

The two-day training session included learning fundamental techniques like crossovers, with Baldé providing constant encouragement.

When Diaz did eventually take her first tumble, Baldé congratulated her: "You've officially become a real figure skater."

Baldé opened up about his past struggles as a person of color in figure skating.

"I would change the way that I skate. I would change what kind of music I listen to. I would try to adapt to that box," he reflected. "I neglected everything that was Black about me and I embraced the White side of me, and that division created a very painful experience."

Baldé now helps others embrace their authentic selves through his Skate Global Foundation and training camp.

