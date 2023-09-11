Explosion at ADM plant in Decatur, Illinois, hurts several workers

Several employees injured in explosion at ADM plant in Decatur Several employees injured in explosion at ADM plant in Decatur 00:26

An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening. The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website.

Eight ADM workers were injured and taken to a hospital, Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Kline said in a statement to CBS News. Crews had the fire under control overnight, Kline said.

The company said it did not know the cause of the explosion.

ADM said in an email to The Associated Press early Monday that it had no additional information at the time.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen shooting high into the air above the facility in a video posted by CBS affiliate WCIA-TV.

Decatur is located about 40 miles east of Springfield and about 180 miles southeast of Chicago, where ADM is headquartered.