Adidas says it may sell Reebok — will announce decision in March

By Khristopher J. Brooks

Athletic apparel company Adidas might sell its Reebok brand, the company said Monday. Adidas said the company is developing a new five-year plan and mulling over Reebok's future role. 

"These strategies alternatives include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company," Adidas said in a statement, adding that a decision will be announced in March. 

Adidas acquired Reebok in 2005 for $3.8 billion. After Reebok sales slowed, Adidas in 2016 implemented a turnaround plan that the parent company said helped Reebok turn a profit two years later and realize faster growth.

First published on December 14, 2020 / 10:45 AM

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter and video editor for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports. Brooks has covered business and economic development for the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle and the Bristol Herald Courier. He also covered higher education for the Omaha World-Herald, the Florida Times-Union and The Ledger in Lakeland, Florida.

