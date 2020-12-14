Adidas says it may sell Reebok — will announce decision in March

Athletic apparel company Adidas might sell its Reebok brand, the company said Monday. Adidas said the company is developing a new five-year plan and mulling over Reebok's future role.

"These strategies alternatives include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company," Adidas said in a statement, adding that a decision will be announced in March.

Adidas acquired Reebok in 2005 for $3.8 billion. After Reebok sales slowed, Adidas in 2016 implemented a turnaround plan that the parent company said helped Reebok turn a profit two years later and realize faster growth.

