ADHD medication recalled because bottles may contain completely different drug

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is recalling some of its ADHD and narcolepsy medication because packages of the drug may contain the wrong pills.

The drug maker said in a recent recall notice that it is calling back one lot of Zanzedi 30 mg with lot number F230169A and an expiration date of June 2025. The product is being pulled from shelves after a pharmacist found an antihistamine called carbinoxamine maleate in a package of Zanzedi, the company said.

The two medications have opposite effects: carbinoxamine maleate, an antihistamine which is used to treat allergies, has a sedative effect on some patients, whereas dextroamphetamine sulfate is a stimulant that generally increases users' attentiveness, according to Mayo Clinic.

Zenzedi patients who have received the wrong medicine have a higher risk of getting into accidents and injuring themselves, as well as being more likely to experience drowsiness and depression, increased eye pressure and thyroid disorders, according to Azurity's announcement.

The pharmaceutical company said in its notice that it had not received any serious injury reports related to the mixup.

Consumers who received the recalled medication should return it to their local pharmacy immediately. Patients who suspect they may have suffered a bad reaction to the drug should contact their doctor. They can also report the medical issue to the FDA by filling out a form online or by calling 800-332-1088.

Consumers with any questions about the notice should call (877) 804-2069, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.