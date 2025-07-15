Adelita Grijalva wins Arizona Democratic House primary, Daniel Butierez wins GOP nomination

Voters in southern Arizona have nominated Democrat Adelita Grijalva to advance to a special general election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva in Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

Raúl Grijalva, who is Adelita's father, was one of the most senior and progressive power brokers on Capitol Hill.

His death in March left the seat wide open for the first time in over two decades. Grijalva was a champion of environmental protections and reliably went to bat for immigrants and Native American tribes. He routinely breezed past GOP challengers in the deep-blue district, which stretches across most of the state's border with Mexico and includes parts of Tucson and nearby counties.

Adelita Grijalva, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in a special primary election to replace her late father, Raúl Grijalva, in Arizona's 7th Congressional District, hugs a supporter at an election night gathering Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Tucson, Arizona. Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP

Adelita Grijalva was among a batch of Democratic hopefuls seeking the nomination in the primary for the 7th Congressional District seat. Grijalva, a progressive, has said upholding democracy, standing up for immigrant rights and protecting access to Medicaid and Medicare are among her top priorities. She racked up a lengthy list of heavyweight endorsements — including Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and several state and local officials.

She was up against former state lawmaker Daniel Hernandez; digital strategist and reproductive rights advocate Deja Foxx; Indigenous activist and scholar Jose Malvido Jr.; and retired health care executive Patrick Harris Sr.

Painting company owner Daniel Butierez secured the GOP nomination in Tuesday's election. He will face Adelita Grijalva in the special general election on Sept. 23. Butierez captured more than one-third of the vote in the 2024 election against Raúl Grijalva.

Daniel Butierez, who is seeking the Republican nomination in the race to replace the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva in Arizona's 7th Congressional District, talks to reporters while awaiting results Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP

Off-road vehicle businessman Jimmy Rodriguez and restaurant owner Jorge Rivas also vied for the GOP bid.

The seat will not decide control of the U.S. House, but it is one of three vacancies in heavily Democratic districts that, when filled in special elections this fall, will likely chip away at Republicans' slender 220-212 majority in the chamber.

Democrats have a nearly 2-1 ratio registration advantage over Republicans in the 7th District.