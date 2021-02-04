Former Ohio cop indicted for murder of Andre Hill

The former Columbus police officer accused of killing Andre Hill has been indicted for murder, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said at a press conference on Wednesday night. Adam Coy is accused of fatally shooting Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, during an early-morning altercation in a residential garage in late December.

Hill was indicted for murder, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failing to activate his body camera and dereliction of duty for failing to tell his fellow officer that he believed Hill presented a danger, Yost said. Yost added that the grand jurors did not indict Coy for purposeful murder.

"Andre Hill should not be dead," Yost said, later adding that "I believe the evidence of this case supports the indictment."

Coy was arrested earlier Wednesday night at his attorney's office, and will make his initial court appearance on Thursday, Yost said.