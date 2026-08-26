Actor Tim Curry, known for "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "It," dies at 80

Actor Tim Curry, known for his iconic performances in cult classics like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and the original screen adaptation of Stephen King's "It," has died, his manager confirmed. He was 80.

Born in Cheshire, England, in 1946, the British singer and actor began his career on London's West End. He went on to receive multiple Emmy, Grammy and Tony Awards, alongside additional acclaim, throughout his decadeslong career.

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