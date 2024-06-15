Actor Nick Pasqual extradited from Texas, pleads not guilty to stabbing ex-girlfriend

Hollywood actor Nick Pasqual, accused of stabbing his estranged girlfriend last month, was extradited from Texas to Los Angeles and has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Pasqual, 34, allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times after breaking into her home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sunland around 4:30 a.m. on May 23, according to prosecutors. She was left critically injured and had to be hospitalized.

After the attack, Pasqual allegedly fled the state before law enforcement officials detained him at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, the LA County District Attorney's Office said.

He has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he allegedly went on the run.

Actor Nick Pasqual arrives at 2011 L.A. Fashion Week on March 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, Calif. Maury Phillips via Getty Images

On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty inside a San Fernando courtroom after landing at LAX a day earlier. He was ordered to be held without bail, with his next court date set for July 16.

Prosecutors have said he faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison if convicted of all charges.

The victim, identified by the Los Angeles Times as make-up artist Allie Shehorn, had a restraining order filed against Pasqual at the time.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay her hospital bills said she was "fighting for her life" in the days after the attack.

Last Saturday, the page posted photos of Shehorn appearing to still be in the hospital, her hands heavily bandaged. The post said she was "doing her best to stay positive but the struggle is hard."

"There are complications that we can not release to the public at this time," the page reads. "But she is feeling better and appreciates the love and support."

As a make-up artist, Shehorn has worked on films such as Mean Girls, Babylon and Rebel Moon.

According to his IMDb page, Pasqual has acted in TV shows such as How I Met Your Mother and Archive 81.