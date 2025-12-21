Actor James Ransone, known for his roles in "The Wire" and "It: Chapter Two," dies at 46

James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the HBO series "The Wire" and appeared in many other TV shows and movies, has died. He was 46.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said in online records that Ransone died by suicide on Friday.

Ransone's film credits include "It: Chapter Two," "The Black Phone" and "Black Phone 2," and he appeared in TV shows including the cop drama "Bosch" and "Poker Face."

CBS News reached out to representatives of Ransone on Sunday, as well as to a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office, for comment.

James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "It Chapter Two" at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 26, 2019, in Westwood, California. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Ransone, a Maryland native, told Interview Magazine in 2016 that he had realized he was a full-blown actor while shooting "Generation Kill," a 2008 HBO mini-series also starring Alexander Skarsgård and Jon Huertas. He also spoke about struggling with addiction for several years before he sobered up ahead of filming the series.

According to the interview, Ransone's passion for performing arts was cultivated when he was a teenager in Baltimore.

"Baltimore breeds a really specific type of weirdo," he told Interview Magazine. "Animal Collective is from Baltimore. Dan Deacon, John Waters. There's a through line of weirdness and a hard edge that I see when I meet people from that area."

Ransone is survived by his wife and their two children.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).