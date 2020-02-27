Dan + Shay, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" among ACM Awards nominees

Nominees for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards' top honors were announced Thursday morning by "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, along with "Entertainment Tonight" host Kevin Frazier, radio personality Bobby Bones and others. Fifteen-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban will host the awards show, taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 and featuring performances that will be announced over the coming weeks.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Main Awards

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]

"Center Point Road" – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

Record label: The Valory Music Co.

"GIRL" – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris

Record label: Columbia Nashville

"Heartache Medication" – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Record label: Capitol Records Nashville

"What You See Is What You Get" – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Record label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

"Wildcard" – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]

"God's Country" – Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Record label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

"One Man Band" – Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record label: RCA Records Nashville

"Rainbow" – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Record label: MCA Nashville

"Rumor" – Lee Brice

Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone

Record label: Curb Records

"What If I Never Get Over You" – Lady Antebellum

Producer: Dann Huff

Record label: BMLG Records

Song of the Year [awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)]

"10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" – Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde

Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

"God's Country" – Blake Shelton

Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).

"One Man Band" – Old Dominion

Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi

Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We're Really Doin' It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

"Some Of It" – Eric Church

Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw's Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).

Video of the Year [awarded to producer(s)/director(s)/artist(s)]

"10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

Director: Patrick Tracy

Producer: Christen Pinkston

"God's Country" – Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller

Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

"One Man Band" – Old Dominion

Director: Mason Allen

Producer: Mason Allen

"Remember You Young" – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

Producer: Dan Atchison

"Sugar Coat" – Little Big Town

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz

Songwriter of the Year (off-camera award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]

"10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

Producers: Dan Smyers

Record label: Warner Music Nashville

"Dive Bar" – Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton

Producers: Garth Brooks

Record label: Pearl Records, Inc.

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" – Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Producer: Jay Joyce

Record label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

"Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio

Record label: Columbia Records

"What Happens in a Small Town" – Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

Record label: The Valory Music Co.

Industry Awards

Casino of the Year – Theater

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas

The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas

WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Oklahoma

Casino of the Year – Arena

Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, New Jersey

MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas

Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa

T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, California

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio

Festival of the Year

Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada

Stagecoach – Indio, California

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Watershed Festival – George, Washington

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago

Club of the Year

Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, Texas

Coyote Joe's – Charlotte, North Carolina

Grizzly Rose – Denver

Joe's Live – Rosemont, Illinois

Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tennessee

Theater of the Year

The Beacon Theatre – New York City

The Chicago Theatre – Chicago

DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City

Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, Illinois

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida

Outdoor Venue of the Year

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles

Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Virginia

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado

Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio

The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Alabama

Arena of the Year

Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Georgia

Madison Square Garden – New York City

Staples Center – Los Angeles

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Michigan

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Florida

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent

Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents

Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!

Kell Houston – Houston Productions

Nina Rojas – Neste Live!

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

Promoter of the Year

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

Brian O'Connell – Live Nation

Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions

Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group

Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production

Studio Recording Awards

Bass Player of the Year

Eli Beaird

Mike Brignardello

Tim Marks

Michael Rhodes

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Drummer of the Year

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Zidkyahu

Guitar Player of the Year

Tom Bukovac

Dann Huff

Rob McNelley

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinskiy

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

David Dorn

Tony Harrell

Charlie Judge

Tim Lauer

Gordon Mote

Mike Rojas

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Joe Spivey

Charlie Worsham

Steel Guitar Player of the Year

Dan Dugamore

Paul Franklin

Josh Grange

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

Audio Engineer of the Year

Chuck Ainlay

Jeff Balding

Tony Castle

Julian King

Steve Marcantonio

Justin Niebank

Producer of the Year