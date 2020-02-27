Dan + Shay, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" among ACM Awards nominees

Nominees for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards' top honors were announced Thursday morning by "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, along with "Entertainment Tonight" host Kevin Frazier, radio personality Bobby Bones and others. Fifteen-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban will host the awards show, taking place in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 and featuring performances that will be announced over the coming weeks.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Main Awards
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Lindsay Ell
- Caylee Hammack
- Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]
- "Center Point Road" – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
Record label: The Valory Music Co.
- "GIRL" – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
Record label: Columbia Nashville
- "Heartache Medication" – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
Record label: Capitol Records Nashville
- "What You See Is What You Get" – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Record label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
- "Wildcard" – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]
- "God's Country" – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Record label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
- "One Man Band" – Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record label: RCA Records Nashville
- "Rainbow" – Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
Record label: MCA Nashville
- "Rumor" – Lee Brice
Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
Record label: Curb Records
- "What If I Never Get Over You" – Lady Antebellum
Producer: Dann Huff
Record label: BMLG Records
Song of the Year [awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s)/artist(s)]
- "10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).
- "Girl Goin' Nowhere" – Ashley McBryde
Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).
- "God's Country" – Blake Shelton
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).
- "One Man Band" – Old Dominion
Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We're Really Doin' It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.
- "Some Of It" – Eric Church
Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw's Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).
Video of the Year [awarded to producer(s)/director(s)/artist(s)]
- "10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
Director: Patrick Tracy
Producer: Christen Pinkston
- "God's Country" – Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
- "One Man Band" – Old Dominion
Director: Mason Allen
Producer: Mason Allen
- "Remember You Young" – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
Producer: Dan Atchison
- "Sugar Coat" – Little Big Town
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
Songwriter of the Year (off-camera award)
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year [awarded to artist(s)/producer(s)/record company–label(s)]
- "10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber
Producers: Dan Smyers
Record label: Warner Music Nashville
- "Dive Bar" – Garth Brooks featuring Blake Shelton
Producers: Garth Brooks
Record label: Pearl Records, Inc.
- "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" – Miranda Lambert featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
- "Old Town Road" – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
Record label: Columbia Records
- "What Happens in a Small Town" – Brantley Gilbert featuring Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
Record label: The Valory Music Co.
Industry Awards
Casino of the Year – Theater
- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas
- The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas
- WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Oklahoma
Casino of the Year – Arena
- Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, New Jersey
- MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas
- Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa
- T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
- California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, California
- Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston
- Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio
Festival of the Year
- Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada
- Stagecoach – Indio, California
- Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Watershed Festival – George, Washington
- Windy City Smokeout – Chicago
Club of the Year
- Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, Texas
- Coyote Joe's – Charlotte, North Carolina
- Grizzly Rose – Denver
- Joe's Live – Rosemont, Illinois
- Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tennessee
Theater of the Year
- The Beacon Theatre – New York City
- The Chicago Theatre – Chicago
- DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City
- Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, Illinois
- Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida
Outdoor Venue of the Year
- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire
- Greek Theatre – Los Angeles
- Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Virginia
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado
- Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio
- The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Alabama
Arena of the Year
- Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Georgia
- Madison Square Garden – New York City
- Staples Center – Los Angeles
- Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Michigan
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Florida
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
- Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
- Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
- Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
- Kell Houston – Houston Productions
- Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
- Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
Promoter of the Year
- Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
- Brian O'Connell – Live Nation
- Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
- Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
- Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production
Studio Recording Awards
Bass Player of the Year
- Eli Beaird
- Mike Brignardello
- Tim Marks
- Michael Rhodes
- Jimmie Lee Sloas
Drummer of the Year
- Fred Eltringham
- Miles McPherson
- Greg Morrow
- Jerry Roe
- Nir Zidkyahu
Guitar Player of the Year
- Tom Bukovac
- Dann Huff
- Rob McNelley
- Adam Shoenfeld
- Ilya Toshinskiy
Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year
- David Dorn
- Tony Harrell
- Charlie Judge
- Tim Lauer
- Gordon Mote
- Mike Rojas
Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year
- Stuart Duncan
- Jenee Fleenor
- Jim Hoke
- Danny Rader
- Joe Spivey
- Charlie Worsham
Steel Guitar Player of the Year
- Dan Dugamore
- Paul Franklin
- Josh Grange
- Russ Pahl
- Justin Schipper
Audio Engineer of the Year
- Chuck Ainlay
- Jeff Balding
- Tony Castle
- Julian King
- Steve Marcantonio
- Justin Niebank
Producer of the Year
- busbee
- Buddy Cannon
- Dann Huff
- Michael Knox
- Joey Moi