ACLU proposes one-week deadline for child reunification

The American Civil Liberties Union is proposing that the Trump administration be given no more than a week to reunite 12 young children with their now-deported parents, from whom they were separated at the border.

The ACLU proposes in a court filing Thursday in San Diego that the clock should start ticking as soon as the parent obtains travel documents for the child.

The Trump administration says in the filing that it is difficult to determine how much time is needed and that reunifications should occur "on a flexible schedule."

Both sides are due back in court Friday to expand on their proposals.

The administration says it has reunited 57 children under 5 with their parents, meeting this week's court-ordered deadline for all who were eligible.