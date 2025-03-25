Foods that trigger acid reflux, how to prevent it and when to consult a doctor

How to spot the symptoms of serious acid reflux

An estimated 20% of Americans suffer from GERD, a chronic form of acid reflux that goes beyond occasional heartburn.

GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease, can be more common among older people, those who are obese, and pregnant women, according to the American College of Gastroenterology.

When should symptoms raise concern? CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook broke down what to know about serious acid reflux on "CBS Mornings Plus" Tuesday.

What causes acid reflux?

"The stomach loves acid, it helps with digestion. The esophagus, the swallowing tube, hates acid," LaPook, who is a gastroenterologist at NYU Langone Health, explained. "Fortunately, there's a valve in between the stomach and the esophagus that stops acid from bubbling up and giving you symptoms. When that loosens up, acid bubbles up, and it can cause all sorts of symptoms."

Symptoms can include heartburn, cough and chest pain, he noted.

Certain foods and other products can also trigger acid reflux, including:

Nicotine

Alcohol

Fatty food

Caffeine

Chocolate

Mint

Spicy foods

"Basically anything that gives you even an iota of pleasure," LaPook laughed.

How to prevent acid reflux

Besides avoiding these trigger foods, there are ways to prevent and treat acid reflux, including antacids and other medications.

"Things that can make it better are things like antacids. So you have pills that actually go into the stomach, or liquid that coats the esophagus and goes into the stomach — the liquid tends to work a little faster — and they hit that stomach acid ... and decrease the amount of acid the stomach," LaPook said.

If that doesn't work, there are medications that can help stop the production of acid. "They can get increasingly powerful, and they can be more important in the long run for controlling long-term symptoms," he said.

Finishing meals at least 2 to 3 hours before going to sleep, and elevating your head in bed, can also help reduce discomfort, the Sleep Foundation suggests.

Telling your doctor about acid reflux

While most commonly acid reflux is something that can be treated with medication, diet or weight loss, LaPook urges people to talk to their doctor in case it's the sign of something more serious.

"My advice to people is, when you have something pop up, especially a new symptom, talk to your health care provider about it, because it can be tricky knowing when to do what," he said.

For patients experiencing chest pain, LaPook said it could just be acid reflux but also cautioned that it "could be a lot of things," including an ulcer, gallbladder disease or heart issue.

"People with heart attacks or angina can feel burning in their chest," he said, highlighting the importance of bringing up your exact symptoms to your doctor for diagnosis and treatment.