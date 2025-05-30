Achieve Debt Relief review: Everything borrowers need to know

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Founded in 2002 and based in San Mateo, California, Achieve Debt Relief is part of Achieve, a financial services company launched by the co-founders of Freedom Financial Network. Unlike traditional debt relief companies, Achieve offers a more comprehensive suite of tools, including personal and debt consolidation loans, home equity loans, debt relief and financial education aimed at helping consumers tackle debt and build long-term financial stability.

Launched as part of a broader push to modernize debt solutions with technology and transparency, Achieve combines personalized support with a digital-first approach. The company claims to have resolved over $20 billion in consumer debt and funded more than $13 billion in loans as of 2025, and it continues to expand its reach in an era where record-high consumer debt and rising living costs are straining household budgets.

If you're weighing your debt relief and borrowing options, understanding how Achieve works, and how it compares to other options, can help you make a more informed decision. Below, we'll detail everything you need to know now.

Achieve Debt Relief: Everything to know

Achieve isn't just one service. It's a financial ecosystem. The company provides several options depending on your goals, debt situation and credit profile. These include:

Personal loans and debt consolidation loans

Achieve offers unsecured personal loans for borrowers who want to consolidate high-rate debt, cover large expenses or simplify their financial obligations. These loans typically range from $5,000 to $50,000 with fixed interest rates and repayment terms between two and five years.

You can also use these loans specifically for debt consolidation, with the option for Achieve to pay your creditors directly, making the process more seamless and helping you reduce or eliminate revolving credit card balances.

Home equity loans

For homeowners, Achieve offers home equity loans, which are a type of secured loan that allows you to borrow against the equity in your home. These loans can be a smart option for consolidating debt at a lower interest rate or funding home improvements, especially if you've built up substantial equity. Loan amounts range from $15,000 to $150,000 and rates depend on your credit, income and the amount of available equity in your home.

Debt settlement

If you're experiencing significant financial hardship and can't keep up with minimum payments, Achieve also offers a debt resolution program that helps negotiate unsecured debts, like credit cards or personal loans, for less than what you owe. This program is typically a last resort for consumers who don't qualify for a loan or other lower-impact solutions.

Financial tools and education

In addition to lending and debt relief, Achieve offers clients access to financial literacy tools, progress tracking and credit score monitoring to support long-term financial health.

How the Achieve loan process works

Whether you're applying for a personal loan, debt consolidation loan or home equity loan, Achieve keeps the process streamlined and transparent. Here's how it generally works:

Prequalify online : You can check your rate with a soft credit pull, which won't impact your credit score

: You can check your rate with a soft credit pull, which won't impact Submit an application : If you move forward, you'll fill out a full application and provide documentation like pay stubs, bank statements or mortgage details for home equity loans.

: If you move forward, you'll fill out a full application and provide documentation like pay stubs, bank statements or mortgage details for home equity loans. Approval and funding : Once approved, you'll review and sign your loan agreement. Funding typically happens in one to three business days, though home equity loans may take slightly longer due to appraisal or underwriting.

: Once approved, you'll review and sign your loan agreement. Funding typically happens in one to three business days, though home equity loans may take slightly longer due to appraisal or underwriting. Creditor payment (if applicable): For debt consolidation loans, Achieve may send funds directly to your creditors so you don't have to manage the payoff yourself.

All of Achieve's loan products come with fixed interest rates, fixed monthly payments and no prepayment penalties.

Enrollment process for debt relief

If a loan isn't the right fit for your situation, Achieve may offer debt resolution as an alternative. This path involves a more hands-on process, which includes:

A free consultation : A debt specialist evaluates your financial hardship and enrolled debts.

: A debt specialist evaluates your financial hardship and enrolled debts. Account setup : You stop paying creditors directly and begin depositing money into a dedicated savings account.

: You stop paying creditors directly and begin depositing money into a dedicated savings account. Negotiation : Once enough funds accumulate, Achieve negotiates with your creditors

: Once enough funds accumulate, Achieve Settlement approval: You approve each negotiated offer before it's finalized and paid from your account.

This process typically takes between 24 to 48 months to complete, depending on your enrolled debt and ability to save.

Who qualifies for Achieve's programs?

Here's a quick look at typical qualification requirements for each product:

Personal loans and debt consolidation loans :

: Minimum credit score of 660



Verifiable income



Reasonable debt-to-income (DTI) ratio



Home equity loans :

: Sufficient equity in your home (typically 20% or more)



Minimum credit score of 600 for home equity debt consolidation requests



Minimum credit score of 700 for cash-out home equity loan requests



Stable income



Debt resolution program :

: At least $10,000 in unsecured debt



Demonstrated financial hardship



Ability to make regular deposits into a settlement account

Costs and fees

Personal and debt consolidation loans from Achieve come with fixed annual percentage rates (APRs) that range from 8.99% to 29.99% and include applicable origination fees that vary from 1.99% to 8.99%, depending on your credit. Origination fees are deducted from your loan disbursement.

Home equity loans typically offer lower interest rates than unsecured loans, with APRs ranging from 6.74% to 14.75%, but may include closing costs or appraisal fees. Home equity loan terms range from five to 30 years.

For debt settlement, Achieve charges a performance-based fee of 15% to 25% of your total enrolled debt. These fees are only collected after a successful settlement.

Achieve Debt Relief pros and cons

Pros

Offers multiple debt solutions, including loans and settlement, in one platform

Loans can be funded in as little as one to three days (excluding home equity loans)

Direct payment to creditors streamlines debt consolidation

Transparent pricing and no prepayment penalties

Financial tools help clients stay on track

Cons

Interest rates can be high for lower-credit borrowers

Home equity products require sufficient home value and good credit

Debt settlement may damage your credit and take years to complete

Not all products are available in every state

Company ratings

Achieve has built a strong reputation across consumer platforms:

Trustpilot : Achieve currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, based on over 11,000 reviews

: Achieve currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, based on over 11,000 reviews Better Business Bureau (BBB): Achieve has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, with a positive track record of resolving customer concerns

Borrowers frequently praise the platform's ease of use, helpful staff and quick access to funds. Some reviewers note that fees or qualification hurdles may catch applicants off guard, so it's important to read all terms carefully.

The bottom line

Achieve stands out in the debt relief space by offering more solutions than you can typically get with other companies. With personal loans, debt consolidation loans, home equity loans and debt settlement, it provides a flexible and comprehensive approach for borrowers looking to improve their financial health.

If you're looking to simplify your debt, lower your interest rate or fund a major expense, one of Achieve's loan products may be a strong fit, especially if you want to avoid the credit damage of traditional debt settlement. But if you're facing serious hardship and can't qualify for a loan, Achieve's debt resolution program could provide a structured path to getting back on track.