Multiple injuries reported in South Carolina school bus crash

Thirteen children and adults were taken to local hospitals Friday after a school bus crash in Greenwood, County, South Carolina, officials said. School officials told CBS Spartanburg affiliate WSPA that the school bus was carrying Westwood Elementary School students on a field trip.

There were 29 students and 5 adult passengers on board in addition to the bus driver, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety tweeted Friday.

Abbeville County School District Superintendent Betty Jo Hall told WSPA that one student and two adults were airlifted to a local hospital.

Hall said no one was in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.