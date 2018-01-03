High school football players help rescue puppies abandoned in cold weather

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- Several high school football players have earned high marks for their winter heroics. The North Bergen High School athletes volunteered on New Year's Eve to help police and the New Jersey Humane Society rescue three shivering dogs that were abandoned in an industrial area.

"It's very impressive that all these high schoolers came together and took the time to do this," Kaley Nugent, marketing and communications coordinator for St. Hubert's Animal Center, told CBS New York.

Someone spotted the 9-month-old rottweiler mix puppies trying to stay warm on a filthy blanket. It took 12 hours to round them up.

Now, they're safe and healthy at St. Hubert's. But soon they'll be in need of a loving family to adopt them.

The North Bergen Police Department tweeted photos of the puppies on Tuesday.

we received a call of 3 unattended dogs, a mother and two puppies. NBPD, @njhumanesociety , and volunteers from the NBHS Football helped capture the dogs. It took approx 12 to capture all 3 dogs. They were transported to @sthubertsanimal where they will help in finding a home. pic.twitter.com/26P04Fno1W — North Bergen Police (@nbpolice) January 2, 2018

"They're good. When they came in, understandably, they were really nervous," said Nugent. "They were out there for a couple days, and with this weather, you can imagine that was terrifying."

The dogs -- two boys and a girl -- are black and tawny with big, adorable eyes.

Authorities say they are hopeful that everyone will keep an eye out for abandoned animals during this brutally cold stretch of winter weather.