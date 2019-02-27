"A Star Is Born" is returning to theaters with 12 extra minutes and new performances

Fans are still chattering about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate performance on Oscars night. Now, there's a new "A Star Is Born" extravaganza to talk about. Warner Bros. just announced the film will return to theaters for one week only, beginning March 1.

Viewers going to see the movie for the first time — or those on their second, third or fourth viewing — will get to see 12 extra minutes that were not in the film's original release.

"This special edition of the film contains extended performances of such songs as opener 'Black Eyes'; 'Alibi'; and Ally, played by Lady Gaga, in her impromptu a cappella performance of 'Shallow,'" Warner Bros. said in a press release.

In addition to extended songs, the star-studded film will include totally new scenes and music. Ally will sing "Is That Alright?" to Jackson, played by Bradley Cooper, during the wedding sequence. Another new scene will show Jackson singing "Too Far Gone" in the studio.

Jackson and Ally will also write a new song called "Clover" — previewed in a sneak peek of the extended film, released by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. unveils new "A Star Is Born" song "Clover"

The new extended movie will be released on 1,150+ screens only in North America, according to Warner Bros.

"A Star Is Born" was one of the highest grossing films of 2018, earning nearly $200 million at the box office. It's resurgence comes after "Shallow" won the Academy Award for best original song.