Highest-grossing movies of 2018

A maximum of 10 films can be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture every year, but those nominations often don't align with domestic box office success.
These were the 50 highest-grossing movies of the year, as of December 17, 2018, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestic box office numbers combine theatrical ticket sales in the United States and Canada and are reported in U.S. dollars. First up: "Overboard."
Domestic box office: $50.3 million
Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star in this gender-swapped remake of the 1987 film of the same name.