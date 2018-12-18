Highest-grossing movies of 2018

    • 50. "Overboard"

      A maximum of 10 films can be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture every year, but those nominations often don't align with domestic box office success.

      These were the 50 highest-grossing movies of the year, as of December 17, 2018, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestic box office numbers combine theatrical ticket sales in the United States and Canada and are reported in U.S. dollars. First up: "Overboard."

      Domestic box office: $50.3 million

      Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star in this gender-swapped remake of the 1987 film of the same name.

      Credit: Lionsgate

    • 49. "The Predator"

      Domestic box office: $51.0 million

      Shane Black directed and wrote this installment of the Predator franchise.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • 48. "Life of the Party"

      Domestic box office: $52.9 million

      Melissa McCarthy stars in this new entry into the second-chance-at-youth comedy genre. It's sort of a combination of "Freaky Friday" and the 2008 film "The House Bunny."

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 47. "A Simple Favor"

      Domestic box office: $53.5 million

      Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star as best friends whose lives get a lot messier when Lively's character disappears.

      Credit: Lionsgate

    • 46. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

      Domestic box office: $53.7 million

      A not-so-hot 39 rating on Metacritic didn't stop this Disney holiday confection from raking in more than $50 million at North American box offices.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    • 45. "Tag"

      Domestic box office: $54.5 million

      Five friends have been playing a cross-country game of tag since childhood. And it may be the only game of tag to ever earn more than $50 million.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 44. "Tomb Raider"

      Domestic box office: $57.4 million

      Two years after winning an Oscar for her role in "The Danish Girl," Alicia Vikander swings into this reboot to tell the origin story of one of the gaming universe's most famous female leads.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 43. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

      Domestic box office: $58.0 million

      The dystopian young adult trilogy comes to a climactic finish that involves teenage heroes, zombies and, perhaps unsurprisingly, a maze.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • 42. "Pacific Rim Uprising"

      Domestic box office: $59.6 million

      John Boyega swaps rebelling in a galaxy far, far away for fighting alien monsters right here on Earth.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 41. "Blockers"

      Domestic box office: $60.1 million

      This raunchy comedy follows a group of parents who attempt to thwart their daughters' post-prom sex plans. Hijinks ensue.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 40. "Instant Family"

      Domestic box office: $60.3 million

      Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star in this heartfelt comedy about foster care, adoption and what it means to be a family.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • 39. "Insidious: The Last Key"

      Domestic box office: $67.6 million

      Though "The Last Key" is the fourth movie in the Insidious franchise, the events of the film take place second, for those looking to watch the series chronologically.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 38. "Skyscraper"

      Domestic box office: $67.8 million

      Dwayne Johnson must evacuate his family from the tallest building in the world, which has been torched by arsonists. He's also being framed for setting the fire, so that complicates matters.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 37. "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"

      Domestic box office: $68.5 million

      There are warlocks. There are witches. Also, Jack Black.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 36. "Book Club"

      Domestic box office: $68.6 million

      Four girlfriends over 60 see their lives turned upside down after they all read "50 Shades of Grey."

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • 35. "Game Night"

      Domestic box office: $69.0 million

      A murder mystery game night goes hilariously sideways when friends fall into what appears to be an actual mystery.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 34. "The First Purge"

      Domestic box office: $69.1 million

      This prequel to the Purge franchise features a small community being used as a testing ground for what will become ... well, you know.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 33. "Night School"

      Domestic box office: $77.2 million

      Tiffany Haddish plays a teacher helping misfits pass the GED exam.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 32. "Smallfoot"

      Domestic box office: $82.6 million

      No relation to Littlefoot from "The Land Before Time," "Smallfoot" showcases a young yeti who, much to his elders' dismay, discovers a human.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 31. "I Can Only Imagine"

      Domestic box office: $83.5 million

      Though it received a 30 rating (out of 100) on Metacritic, this biopic about MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard raked in over $80 million at the domestic box office.

      Credit: Lionsgate

    • 30. "Christopher Robin"

      Domestic box office: $99.2 million

      What if your favorite childhood toy returned to you in adulthood to remind you about what matters most in life? Ewan McGregor plays a grown-up Christopher Robin who experiences just that.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    • 29. "Rampage"

      Domestic box office: $99.3 million

      Dwayne Johnson turns the King Kong story on its head when he sets out to save a friend, a giant silverback gorilla he'd raised since birth.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 28. "Fifty Shades Freed"

      Domestic box office: $100.4 million

      The final installation in the Fifty Shades franchise shows how marriage isn't exactly the happy ending that Christian and Ana were hoping for.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 27. "A Wrinkle in Time"

      Domestic box office: $100.5 million

      This big-budget adaptation of the classic 1962 Madeleine L'Engle novel received mixed reviews. 

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    • 26. "The Equalizer 2"

      Domestic box office: $102.1 million

      Denzel Washington reprises his role as the former spy and full-time good guy Robert McCall.

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • 25. "Creed II"

      Domestic box office: $104.9 million

      Adonis Creed faces Viktor Drago, the son of the man who killed his father, Apollo Creed.

      Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

    • 24. "Peter Rabbit"

      Domestic box office: $115.3 million

      James Corden lends his voice to the titular rabbit in the newest adaptation of the children's stories by Beatrix Potter.

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • 23. "The Nun"

      Domestic box office: $117.5 million

      This spin-off of the Conjuring franchise tells the story of a demonic nun terrorizing a Romanian abbey.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 22. "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"

      Domestic box office: $120.6 million

      Part sequel, part prequel, this musical adventure features more familial research than a 23andMe kit, more ABBA, and a visit from Cher.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 21. "Ready Player One"

      Domestic box office: $137.0 million

      According to Metacritic, this Spielberg film was one of the five most-discussed movies of the year.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 20. "Ocean's 8"

      Domestic box office: $139.4 million

      With a Metacritic rating of 61, "Ocean's 8" isn't the highest-rated movie in the heist franchise, but it's not the worst either.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 19. "The Meg"

      Domestic box office: $143.0 million

      Jason Statham fights to save a submarine crew and the ocean from a giant 75-foot-long shark called the Megalodon.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 18. "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

      Domestic box office: $151.8 million

      The wizarding universe of Harry Potter explores the rise of fascism when dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald tries to enslave non-magic people.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 17. "Ralph Breaks the Internet"

      Domestic box office: $154.1 million

      This sequel is both a colorful romp filled with Disney Easter eggs and an allegory about the effects of the internet on our lives.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    • 16. "Halloween"

      Domestic box office: $159.3 million

      It's four decades later, and it's finally time for Laurie Strode to confront Michael Myers. And this time, she's not trying to escape.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 15. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation"

      Domestic box office: $167.5 million

      In the Hotel Transylvania universe, Dracula is usually working hard to provide other monsters with a lovely vacation. This time, his daughter Mavis books a cruise, but the ship captain may not be who she seems.

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • 14. "Crazy Rich Asians"

      Domestic box office: $174.0 million

      A native New Yorker accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore, where she learns he's actually an A-list celebrity — and one of the country's most desirable young men.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 13. "Bohemian Rhapsody"

      Domestic box office: $180.6 million

      Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury in this rock and roll biopic about Queen and Mercury's rise to stardom.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • 12. "A Quiet Place"

      Domestic box office: $188.0 million

      A family struggles to survive when Earth is overrun by vicious, blind aliens who hunt every living thing that makes a sound.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • 11. "A Star Is Born"

      Domestic box office: $199.2 million

      Oscar buzz started long before the release of this, the fourth telling of a tragic Hollywood love story. In this version, a struggling singer, played by Lady Gaga, is discovered by Bradley Cooper, an aging music star with a serious addiction problem.

      Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

    • 10. "Venom"

      Domestic box office: $213.0 million

      The Seattle Times' Soren Anderson writes that "Venom" could earn the title of "perhaps the worst Marvel-derived origin story ever."

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • 9. "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

      Domestic box office: $213.8 million

      Alden Ehrenreich stars in this Disney origin flick about everyone's favorite rogue smuggler.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    • 8. "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

      Domestic box office: $216.6 million

      This is one of those rare sequels that received more critical acclaim than the original. While the first "Ant-Man" received a 64 rating on Metacritic, the sequel has a 70.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    • 7. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout"

      Domestic box office: $220.2 million

      The Mission: Impossible franchise just keeps audiences coming back to the theater. Henry Cavill gives a hilarious performance as a villain who's not quite as dim-witted as he seems.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • 6. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"

      Domestic box office: $239.5 million

      It's basically the same story as the original, but this time Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the grumpy green guy.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 5. "Deadpool 2"

      Domestic box office: $318.5 million

      Deadpool just can't catch a break. His girlfriend gets killed, he has to fight the yakuza, and there are some rather aggressive dogs. The film is also just as self-aware and crass as the original.

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • 4. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

      Domestic box office: $416.8 million

      We don't want to give away the ending, but this Jurassic movie unquestionably does something none of its predecessors have done before.

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • 3. "Incredibles 2"

      Domestic box office: $608.6 million

      The Incredibles return to the big screen a whopping 14 years after the release of the first film. Apparently, for moviegoers, it was worth the wait.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    • 2. "Avengers: Infinity War"

      Domestic box office: $678.8 million

      This meta-superhero flick introduces some of the cast of "Black Panther" to the rest of the Avengers crew. The ending is a whopper that sets it apart from some of the more triumphant Marvel films.

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    • 1. "Black Panther"

      Domestic box office: $700.0 million

      Ryan Coogler embraced the responsibility of bringing the iconic black superhero to the big screen. In doing so, he turned it into a blockbuster. 

      Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures