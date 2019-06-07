A community comes together to support Jayme Closs, family

CBS News' Gayle King speaks to Closs family friends who describe their efforts to support Jayme Closs' family during their tragedy of Jayme's kidnapping and the murder of her parents.

They started a Facebook page to help spread the word while Jayme was missing, called "Light the way home for Jayme Closs," and organized fundraisers for the family during that time.

Now that Jayme has escaped and returned home, there is a new Facebook page where people can share positive messages for Jayme and the family called "Healing for Jayme Closs."