A "bear-y" cute cub orphaned in New Jersey

Mike and Ike, two bears at Woodlands Wildlife...

Mike and Ike, two bears at Woodlands Wildlife Refuge in New Jersey, were orphaned after their mother was killed by a deer hunter

Mike and Ike, two bears at Woodlands Wildlife Refuge in New Jersey, were orphaned after their mother was killed by a deer hunter

Black bear cubs Mike and Ike were orphaned after their mother was shot by a deer hunter at Allamuchy State Park. The mother bear was protecting her four cubs when the hunter shot her in self-defense. A biologist from the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife brought in the two surviving cubs to Woodlands Wildlife Refuge.

Mike the bear cub Woodlands Wildlife Refuge

Unfortunately, bear cub Ike passed away. The refuge released a statement on Facebook, "It is our reality that wild lives interrupted by human encounters, as unintentional as they may be, suffer greatly from known and unknown trauma and stresses."

However, Ike's brother Mike is still doing well. In the video above you can see his eyes just starting to barely open. Woodlands Wildlife Refuge has launched a 24 hour "Cub Cam", allowing curious visitors to their website a rare peak into the baby bear's life. You can keep tabs on the bear by visiting the refuge's website at www.woodlandswildlife.org.