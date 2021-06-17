94-year-old Asian woman stabbed in attack San Francisco police say was unprovoked

A suspect who was out on bail or release from a previous case was arrested Wednesday soon after an elderly Asian woman was stabbed in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

The unprovoked attack happened at about 10:15 a.m., reports CBS San Francisco. Officers found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a hospital, where she's expected to survive.

Family and friends identified the victim as 94-year-old Anh Taylor, a four-decade resident of San Francisco. Her niece said she's of Chinese-Vietnamese descent and the widow of a U.S. veteran who died about two years ago.

"I visit with her once, twice a week, we hang out. It's just sad that someone would be such a monster and so cruel," Miranda Benvenuti, one of Taylor's neighbors, remarked to CBS San Francisco.

Investigators obtained a photo of the suspect and circulated it to other officers. He was identified as 35-year-old Daniel Cauich.

Officers spotted him at about 11:45 a.m. and arrested him without incident, police said.

Officers also found a knife near the crime scene that was believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Cauich was booked on charges of attempted homicide, battery with serious injury, elder abuse, and committing a felony while on bail or release. He also was charged with a bodily injury enhancement and a probation violation.

35-year-old Daniel Cauich in picture provided by a law enforcement source. CBS San Francisco

The attack came about a month after another unprovoked one in which two Asian women were stabbed while waiting for a bus in the city. A suspect was also arrested in that case.

But police weren't investigating this stabbing as a possible hate crime, at least not initially.

Following word of the latest attack, the San Francisco Police Officers Association resumed its war of words with San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin: