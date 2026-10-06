Why you just got a $90 Social Security check — and why 40 million seniors didn't

Millions of seniors are receiving $90 deposits from the Social Security Administration this week, prompting some to question the source of the money. The checks are tied to the Trump administration's announcement that it would send checks to about 20 million Medicare enrollees to lower healthcare costs.

President Trump on Friday announced that the administration would send the money to some participants in the healthcare plan's Part B, which pays for doctor visits, outpatient care and preventive screenings. About one-third of Medicare Part B's 62.9 million enrollees are eligible, with about 40 million not qualifying for the payments.

The payments are funded by the Medicare Improvement Fund, which was set up by Congress to improve and support the original Medicare fee-for-service program. Experts say the $90, while helpful, won't fully offset higher costs facing Medicare recipients.

Premiums for Part B rose by more than $200 annually in 2026 and are projected to increase by nearly $80 in 2027, according to the Medicare trustees' most recent annual report.

Americans of all ages are grappling with rising healthcare costs, which they cite as a top financial concern, according to polling from nonprofit health policy research organization KFF.

Who qualifies for the $90 checks?

Seniors enrolled in Part B under traditional Medicare and who don't pay income-related premiums or receive premium assistance from Medicaid are eligible for the one-time payment. Beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage are ineligible for the payments.

That leaves more than 20 million Part B enrollees who are eligible, according to a CMS fact sheet.

"People who are paying the income-related premium have higher incomes to begin with, so the thinking is that they may be better able to absorb higher costs and wouldn't benefit as much from the $90 payment as people with lower incomes," Juliette Cubanski, vice president and director of the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF, told CBS News.

Medicare Advantage isn't the same as traditional Medicare, which is likely why those enrollees don't qualify for the payments, she added.

The agency said the initiative improves Medicare and makes coverage more affordable by putting "healthcare dollars back where they belong – in the hands of our Medicare beneficiaries."

How will the money be sent?

Most eligible beneficiaries will receive the $90 rebate through a direct deposit from the Social Security Administration on or around Oct. 8, according to the CMS fact sheet. Some seniors reported receiving the payments or pending deposits on Tuesday, according to social media reports.

Some beneficiaries will receive a $90 paper check from the U.S. Department of the Treasury later in October. It will include the following message: "Medicare Improvement Fund Payment; $90 Payment to Offset October Premium."

Some advocates say the paper payments could go unnoticed by seniors, especially given the volume of mail many receive from insurers during open enrollment season.

Why are 40 million people left out?

About 40 million Medicare Part B enrollees are ineligible for the $90 payment. They include:

Seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans

Those who pay an income-related adjusted premium

People who do not live in the U.S.

Beneficiaries who receive premium assistance

Eligible beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Part B can call 1-800-MEDICARE to determine whether or not they qualify for the one-time check. Beneficiaries who want to check on the status of their payment can call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 beginning on Oct. 15.