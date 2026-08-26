"9 to 5: The Musical" audience gasped at news of Dolly Parton's death before show, video shows

Audience members at a stage performance of "9 to 5: The Musical" in the United Kingdom could be heard gasping aloud upon learning of Dolly Parton's death before Tuesday's show. A cast member announced the news to attendees ahead of the performance, and her videotaped speech was shared on social media by the theater in southern England where the musical is having a run.

"Before we begin tonight's performance of '9 to 5,' we would like to take a moment to remember the remarkable Dolly Parton, who has sadly passed away today," said Karla Tracey, the performer playing the role originated by Parton in the 1980 film from which the musical was adapted. "'9 to 5' was originally produced by Dolly, whose extraordinary talent, creativity and spirit are woven into every part of this work."

Tracey went on to assure the audience that she and the rest of the cast would "perform the piece as she [Parton] intended, with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life."

"Our thoughts are with Dolly's family, friends and all those around the world who loved and admired her," she said, adding that the musical cast had chosen to dedicate the night's performance to Parton "with our deepest thanks for the music, laughter and joy she gave us."

"9 to 5: The Musical" will continue to play at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing, England, through Friday, according to Worthing Theatres and Museum, the arts organization that manages the venue.

The organization also paid homage to Parton's legacy in a statement, which said she was among few artists who "have given the world so much joy," calling out her achievements and accolades as a musician as well as "her humour and her heart."

Parton, who rose to fame creating country music hits and ultimately became one of the most successful artists in that genre, died Tuesday after a brief battle with cancer, according to her team. She was 80.

In addition to making records, Parton also famously starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the comedy "9 to 5," writing and recording its titular song, which became a feminist anthem. Parton later served as the composer and lyricist for the musical.

Parton released almost 50 studio albums over the course of her legendary, decadeslong career, selling upwards of 100 million records, receiving 55 Grammy nominations and winning 10 of them. In 2022, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.