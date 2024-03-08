Watch CBS News
9 dead after semi, van collide in west-central Wisconsin

By Stephen Swanson, Cole Premo

DEWHURST, Minn. — Nine people are dead after a crash between a semi and van shut down a stretch of Highway 95 Friday in west-central Wisconsin.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened on the highway near County Road J in the Township of Dewhurst, which is about 50 miles east of Eau Claire.

According to the sheriff's office, the van was driving north on the county road and entered the intersection at Highway 95. That's when the semi, which was eastbound on the highway, collided with the van. 

In a recent post on X, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers lamented the crash, thanked first responders and confirmed the deaths of nine people. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.  

That stretch of Highway 95 was closed for hours on Friday, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says eastbound motorists should take Fisher Avenue to Pinewood Road, then take Riveria Avenue to get back on the highway.

Westbound motorists should take Riveria Avenue to Pineview Road, then take Fisher Avenue in order to reach the highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

