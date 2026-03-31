Savers should closely compare their CD and money market account options before making a large deposit into either. Javier Zayas Photography/Getty Images

If you have $75,000 saved and are looking to increase those savings further, you may be tempted to invest it now. With options like stocks, bonds, real estate and even alternative investments like precious metals, you have plenty to consider. At the same time, for many others, investing may be something they want to approach carefully and, potentially, even pivot away from now. With market uncertainty particularly pronounced right now and elevated interest rates seemingly on an indefinite hold, some may find it better to deposit that much money into a select savings vehicle instead. And two primary ones deserve careful consideration right now.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account with a high fixed rate is one. A money market account, with a similarly high rate, albeit a variable one that can rise or fall based on economic conditions, is another. There is no universal account that will be best suited for all savers, particularly when it comes to a deposit amount of this size. But savers can narrow down their options by first understanding the interest-earning possibilities each can generate right now. Below, we'll break down the returns savers should know before getting started.

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$75,000 CD vs. $75,000 money market account: Which will earn more interest in 2026?

It's easy to determine the exact interest earnings of a CD account thanks to that fixed rate, but it can be difficult to do so with clarity with a money market account since that rate can change, especially over an extended period of time. That said, not only did the Federal Reserve keep interest rates paused at its March meeting, it also indicated that rates here will remain on hold for the foreseeable future. So, yes, money market account rates can change, but they're unlikely to change dramatically by the end of 2026.

Here's how much interest each account will earn by the end of the year, then, assuming the money market account rate remains the same and that no penalties are issued against either:

$75,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $720.79

$720.79 $75,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $739.01

$739.01 Difference between accounts: The money market account will earn $18.22 more.

$75,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $1,540.43

$1,540.43 $75,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $1,485.29

$1,485.29 Difference between accounts: The CD account will earn $55.14 more.

$75,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $2,238.93

$2,238.93 $75,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $2,238.93

$2,238.93 Difference between accounts: Both accounts will earn the same amount of interest.

The interest-earning capabilities of both accounts, then, are evenly matched. The money market account will earn slightly more after three months, while the CD account will be more profitable after six, and both accounts (as of now) will earn the same amount by the end of the year.

That said, to earn the bigger CD return, you'll need to sacrifice access to your funds, a requirement that won't be an issue with a money market account. Consider both accounts carefully, then, before depositing money into either, and look into the pros and cons of splitting your funds between both, which may be the best way to approach these account types in today's economy.

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The bottom line

The interest-earning potential of a CD and a money market account, at this point in 2026, is similar, regardless of the initial deposit amount. That said, "potential" doesn't mean "guaranteed," so savers will need to weigh the advantages a money market account offers closely against the guaranteed interest the CD account provides. With a five-figure deposit amount under consideration, savers should also speak directly with banking representatives and, potentially, even a financial advisor who can guide them through their options.