"60 Minutes" interviews Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy about impeachment inquiry

Scott Pelley interviews House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump for "60 Minutes'" 52nd season premiere Sunday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7:00 p.m. PT on CBS.

Scott Pelley interviews House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a report that will air Sunday, September 29, on "60 Minutes" Aaron Tomlinson/CBS News

Pelosi (D-California) announced the establishment of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday after reports that Mr. Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for the presidency.



President Trump acknowledged Sunday that he discussed Biden in a phone call with the newly elected president of Ukraine in July. One week before that call, Mr. Trump had instructed aides to hold off on releasing nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, a senior administration official confirmed to CBS News.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to Scott Pelley for a report that will air Sunday, September 29, on "60 Minutes" Aaron Tomlinson/CBS News

In addition to Pelosi and McCarthy (R-California), Pelley also interviews House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-California). The interviews were conducted today in Washington.