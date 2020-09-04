60 Minutes Rewind: Revisit our first report on mind reading, from 2009

Sunday on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl will report on the latest research in the field of mind reading. We'll show you how scientists are using functional MRI scans to understand how the brain can potentially show what a human being is thinking.

Sunday's report is a follow-up to a story we did ten years ago, where Stahl introduced the concept of using brain imaging to read human minds to viewers. Catch up on 60 Minutes' 2009 report above, and then join us on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT to see how this ground-breaking research has evolved and progressed in the last decade.