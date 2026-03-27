60 Minutes Overtime: The border and immigration

60 Minutes and 60 Minutes Overtime have reported on the immigration and border policy of the Trump administration leading up to and during President Trump's second term in office. Here are some of those stories.

While running for re-election in October 2024, President Donald Trump pledged to deport millions of undocumented migrants. His plan was inspired by a 1954 operation that historians have said ultimately did not work.

In March 2025, a self-described member of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel told 60 Minutes it's not just the southern border — drugs and people also pass both ways between the U.S. and Canada.

In 2025, as the Trump administration began sending Venezuelan deportees from the U.S. to El Salvador, Philip Holsinger photographed them. Though most of the deportees had no apparent criminal record, they became inmates in a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Chicago teacher's assistant Marimar Martinez was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in October 2025. In January, Martinez's lawyer showed 60 Minutes new video that he said contradicts the Department of Homeland Security's claim that Border Patrol agents were "boxed in" by Martinez and other vehicles.

In January, in her first on-camera interview, Dayanne Figueroa, a U.S. citizen, described what happened when her car collided with a Border Patrol vehicle in October 2025. The situation escalated: agents drew their guns, pulled her out of her car and arrested her. She said it was an "assault" that left her emotionally scarred: "I have nightmares every single night."

Photos and video courtesy of Philip Holsinger, Storyful, Getty Images, U.S. Customs and Border Protection & Michael Pretti via AP