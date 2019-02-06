Bill Owens named executive producer of "60 Minutes"

Longtime CBS News journalist Bill Owens was tapped to lead "60 Minutes" on Wednesday, according to a company press release.

Effective immediately, Owens will become executive producer, replacing his predecessor, Jeff Fager, who was fired in September after threatening the career of a CBS News reporter who was reporting on allegations of misconduct against him. Owens has been leading the show on an interim basis since then.

Owens began his journalism career at CBS News in 1988, serving as a summer intern covering national political conventions in Atlanta and New Orleans. Since then, he's worked in various areas of the news division, and has been executive editor at "60 Minutes" since June 2008.

Prior to "60 Minutes," Owens worked at CBS Evening News as a senior broadcast producer. In his new role, Owens will report directly to Susan Zirinsky, the newly appointed president and senior executive producer of CBS News.

"Bill Owens is steeped in the storytelling style audiences have come to expect from 60 Minutes," said Zirinsky. "He has led the broadcast to some of its most important and timely journalism these past few months, during one of its most crucial periods. We are fortunate to be able to put such a talented veteran in charge of this iconic program. I am confident that with Bill and the seasoned team of journalists involved in this broadcast you will see more of the kind of work that's made 60 Minutes the most-watched news program in America."

Owens is one of several new top-level appointments at CBS. Former chief executive officer Les Moonves was pushed out of of his role in September over sexual misconduct allegations.