From the 60 Minutes archive: Sean Connery

In 1999, Steve Kroft spoke with Sean Connery about his most famous role.

Sean Connery vs. James Bond
Sean Connery vs. James Bond 02:51

More than fifty years after he first played the role of James Bond, Sean Connery's arched eyebrow is as much an icon of 007 as his martini. But Connery almost didn't get the part. In 1999, he sat down with 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft and explained that the author of the Bond series had wanted a bigger star.

Sean Connery becomes James Bond 02:23

"Ian Flemming wanted Cary Grant, and then he wanted Trevor Howard," Connery said. "Well, their salaries would have taken care of the budget."

Connery's Bond: Sex symbol? 02:35

Luckily for Connery, the movie's makers only had $1 million to spend on the film, so they settled on the Scotsman.

