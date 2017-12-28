6 hospitalized after van crashes into building in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE -- Authorities say six people were sent to hospitals after a van jumped a curb and hit a building in downtown Seattle, CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reports.

The accident happened just before noon Thursday and the vehicle struck a Gap store.

Assistant Seattle Police Chief M. Garth Green said preliminary information indicated the driver of the van lost consciousness due to a medical condition, according to KIRO. The vehicle jumped the curb onto the sidewalk, striking four pedestrians. The store's windows were shattered, and the glass struck a fifth person, who was not seriously hurt.

The vehicle was a shuttle express van, which ferries passengers throughout the metro area. The driver was also taken to the hospital, according to KIRO.

Seattle fire officials said two people were transported to the hospital by medics. One man is in serious condition and a woman is in stable condition. At least two other people were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said there is no indication the crash was intentional.