Man tried to sneak 52 reptiles into U.S. hidden in his clothes: U.S. Customs

San Diego — A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing, authorities said Tuesday.

The man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Agents found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," the statement said.

Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered, authorities said.

The man, identified only as a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested for the alleged live reptiles smuggling attempt.

Undated photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows horned lizards found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border in February 2022. U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP

CBP officers seized the horned lizards, snakes and vehicle, CBP said, adding that the live reptiles were put laced in a secure and safe area. The live reptiles will be quarantined due to some of the species being identified as endangered.

"Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border," said Sidney Aki, Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in San Diego. "In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US, without taking care for the health and safety of the animals."

February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in bags CPB says were found hidden under and in a man's clothes by CBP officers at the San Ysidro, Calif., port of entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP

Chad Plantz, Special Agent in Charge for HSI (Homeland Security Investigators) San Diego said, "HSI will continue to aggressively investigate individuals who are involved in the unlawful smuggling and trafficking of endangered wildlife for their own financial gain."