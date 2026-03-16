The choice between a high-yield savings and money market account can come down to user preference now. Zen Rial/Getty Images

If you had a goal of saving up a few thousand dollars in recent years – and achieved it – you may now be ready to move on to the next step: searching for a profitable place to store it. Unfortunately, this could prove to be more difficult than the actual savings part. While there was no shortage of high-rate savings vehicles to explore in 2022 through 2024, there have been fewer obviously profitable options over the past year or so. That's largely due to a series of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, sparked in part by material drops in the inflation rate.

At the same time, the interest rate environment of March 2026 is still far from the record low rate climate of March 2020. Accordingly, there are still viable homes for your money, even if they're fewer than they once were. Two types that remain worth considering are high-yield savings and money market accounts. Both come with high interest rates (exponentially higher than what can be secured with a traditional account), and both will allow the saver to maintain access to the funds in a way that they can't with a certificate of deposit (CD).

If you were to deposit $5,000 into either account right now, which would be more profitable for the remainder of 2026? Below, we'll break down the returns savers should know.

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$5,000 high-yield savings account vs. $5,000 money market account: Which will be more profitable in 2026?

Calculating the exact interest earnings of either a high-yield savings or money market account will require some speculation as the account has a variable interest rate that will change over time, particularly over an extended period. But with interest rate cuts seemingly on hold right now, perhaps for longer than initially anticipated, it can still be a good idea to open one or both of these accounts.

Here's how much interest each can earn in the remaining months of the year, assuming no withdrawals or deposits are made and that the interest rate on each remains constant:

$5,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after three months: $50.36

$50.36 $5,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $49.27

$49.27 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account earns $1.09 more.

$5,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after six months: $101.23

$101.23 $5,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $99.02

$99.02 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account earns $2.21 more.

$5,000 high-yield savings account at 4.09% after nine months: $152.60

$152.60 $5,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $149.26

$149.26 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account earns $3.34 more.

In all of these examples, then, the high-yield savings account will earn a bit more than the money market account. But the interest earnings between the two are marginal, and they can change based on how each account type (and lender) responds to upcoming market changes. So don't go into the process based just on a few dollars more worth of interest and instead consider the full pros and cons of each (a money market account also comes with check-writing features, for example), to best determine which will be the right home for your $5,000 this year.

Learn more about your top savings account options online today.

The bottom line

Savers can earn between $50 and $150 with a $5,000 deposit made into a money market or high-yield savings account in 2026, starting this month, assuming interest rates here remain steady. Remember, too, that while interest rate reductions currently look unlikely, rate increases could also occur, especially if current market conditions worsen. And that will lead to higher rates and greater earnings with these accounts. Evaluate both carefully, then, and consider speaking with a bank representative who can better help you determine which makes sense for you now or if it may be worth splitting your funds between both account types.